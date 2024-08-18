FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FMC by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,096 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $83,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FMC by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after buying an additional 1,316,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,987,000 after acquiring an additional 768,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

