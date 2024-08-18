Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.
About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
