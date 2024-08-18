Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 33,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 71,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

