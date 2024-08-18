Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.23

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.23 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 120,539 shares traded.

Gem Diamonds Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.16 million, a PE ratio of -1,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.48.

About Gem Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.