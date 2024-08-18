Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Releases Earnings Results

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 82.77% and a negative return on equity of 92.11%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

Generation Income Properties Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.10.

Generation Income Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is -17.90%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

