Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) Trading 0.7% Higher

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.56. 6,448 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 3,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
