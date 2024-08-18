Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.82.

GLBE opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. Global-E Online has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,816,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,037,000 after acquiring an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth $25,071,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 992,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after acquiring an additional 429,367 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

