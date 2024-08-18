Global-E Online’s (GLBE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.82.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Global-E Online during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 31.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
