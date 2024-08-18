Global-E Online’s (GLBE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.82.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. Global-E Online has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $42.88.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Global-E Online during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 31.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 360.9% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.