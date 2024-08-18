Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Shares Up 5.2%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 5,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 15,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.
About Globalink Investment
Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
