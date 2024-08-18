Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Announces Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Globant Stock Up 5.1 %

GLOB stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.73 and a 200-day moving average of $192.55. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. UBS Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

