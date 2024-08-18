Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Globant Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.55. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.