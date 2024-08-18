Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

