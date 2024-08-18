Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $238.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOB. StockNews.com cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

GLOB stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $570.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

