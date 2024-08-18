GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

GMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.38.

NYSE GMS opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at $68,693,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,583,000 after purchasing an additional 406,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in GMS by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 690,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 350,478 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth about $24,601,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

