Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 459,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.3 days.

Gold Road Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. Gold Road Resources has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.24.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

