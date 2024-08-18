Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in July

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 459,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 223.3 days.
Gold Road Resources Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ELKMF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. Gold Road Resources has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.24.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Road Resources
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.