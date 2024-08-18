Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.85

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.88 ($0.08). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.08), with a volume of 563,917 shares trading hands.

Goldplat Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a market cap of £9.86 million, a PE ratio of 587.50 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

