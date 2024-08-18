Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 183,222 Shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,222 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 19,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CRPT opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

