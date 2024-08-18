Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 57,182 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,182 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 80.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $713.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

