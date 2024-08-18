Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 743 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Bank of America raised their price target on Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

Aflac Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

