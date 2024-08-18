Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,325,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $58.69.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

