Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,290 Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $249,000.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

SILA stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.