Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 96.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

NVS stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $114.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

