Gradient Investments LLC Buys 23,213 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 66,253 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0844 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

