Gradient Investments LLC Buys 239 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $2,961,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $65.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

