Gradient Investments LLC Buys 31,625 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,625 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

