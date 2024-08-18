Gradient Investments LLC Buys 4,296 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1,851.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Invesco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 470,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,417 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth about $2,066,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 58,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,713,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

