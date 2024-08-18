Gradient Investments LLC Buys 531,311 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 73,385.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,311 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 2.21% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,503,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

