Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 142,562 JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 142,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1,151.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 79,671.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPRE opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The stock has a market cap of $371.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

