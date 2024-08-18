Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,892 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Boston Partners raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,878,000 after purchasing an additional 139,872 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,177,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,986,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,589,000 after buying an additional 144,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,274,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE OGE opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.51 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

