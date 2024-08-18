Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,977,000 after buying an additional 1,062,925 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,968,000 after acquiring an additional 473,177 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,542 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,052,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,813,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,161,000 after purchasing an additional 708,862 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

