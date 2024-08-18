Gradient Investments LLC Buys Shares of 9,529 iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verde Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 148,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,548,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 631.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ILTB opened at $52.36 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

