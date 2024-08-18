Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181,981 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $80.85 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,163 shares of company stock worth $598,737 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

