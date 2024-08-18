Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,021,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after buying an additional 586,652 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $24,048,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

