Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.76 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

