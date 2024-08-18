Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

