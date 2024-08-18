Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7,940.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,609,000 after buying an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in IDEX by 4,080.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 306,221 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $49,789,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in IDEX by 151.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 206,345 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $196.58 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.