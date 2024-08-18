Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 288.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $218,668 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $89.53 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $92.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.