Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.