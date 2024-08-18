Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.83 Million Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,925 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 3.66% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLOI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $51.83 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.