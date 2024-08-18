Gradient Investments LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,113 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $128.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.