Gradient Investments LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $285.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

