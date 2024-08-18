Gradient Investments LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $373.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.77 and a 200-day moving average of $351.33. The company has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

