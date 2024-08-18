Gradient Investments LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8,054.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.