Gradient Investments LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8,054.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.
Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.
Insider Activity at Franklin Resources
In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
