Gradient Investments LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

