Gradient Investments LLC Has $739,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

MPC opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

