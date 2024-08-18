Gradient Investments LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 924.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 52.6% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.