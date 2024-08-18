Gradient Investments LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1,316.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

