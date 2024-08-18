Gradient Investments LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of KJAN opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

