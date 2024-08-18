Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EFV opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

