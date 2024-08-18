Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

